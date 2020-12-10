New Parliament building to be testament to Aatmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday performed a ground-breaking ceremony in the heart of the national capital to mark the symbolic launch of the new parliament building as part of an ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said, "Today is a very historic day as the foundation of the New Parliament building has been laid."

Terming it as a milestone in India's democratic history, the PM said, "We the people of India together will construct this new building of the Parliament."

"Democracy is a culture in India. Democracy is a life value, a way of life and the soul of the life of the nation for India. Democracy of India is a system developed with the experience of centuries," the PM added.

"This is a day of pride for over 130 crore Indians when we are witnessing this historic moment. The new Parliament building is an example of the co-existence of the new and the old. This is an effort to make changes within oneself in accordance with the time and needs," PM Modi said.

The PM added: "I can never forget the moment in my life when I had the opportunity to come to Parliament House for the first time in 2014 as an MP. Then before stepping into this temple of democracy, I had bowed my head and saluted this temple of democracy."

The Prime Minister also said that the new Parliament to be a testament to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. "If the current one fulfilled India's needs, a new one will fulfill its aspirations," added PM Modi.

"If the old Parliament House gave direction to post-independence India, the new building would become a witness to the creation of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," PM Narendra Modi said.

"Old Parliament building gave a new direction to India after independence. The new building will be a witness to the building of Aatmanirbhar Bhaarat. In the old building, work to fulfill the necessities of the nation was done. In the new building, ambitions of India of 21st century will be realised," said the PM.

"What can be more beautiful, sacred than having a new Parliament inspire us when India celebrates 75th year of freedom," PM Modi said, adding that the current Parliament building is nearly 100-years-old. "It was upgraded many times, but now it needs rest," added PM Modi.

Tata Trusts' Chairman Ratan Tata, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh, foreign envoys and other religious leaders were also present today.

Earlier in September, Tata Projects Limited won the bid to construct the new Parliament building.

The proposed four-storied parliament building is the centrepiece of the ₹20,000-crore Central Vista project to refurbish government buildings and make over a 3-km stretch between the presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan to the iconic war memorial India Gate in Delhi.

The new parliament building will cost around ₹1,000 crore and is expected to be completed in time for India's 75th Independence Day in August 2022.

