‘Most backward districts least responsible for covid spread’

NEW DELHI : Districts with the poorest socio-economic indicators in the country have contributed the least to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, surprising data revealed on Monday.

According to the latest data on covid-19 cases, 610 cases have been reported so far from 112 of the 115 so-called aspirational districts, which are the most backward in the country.

The country on Monday recorded 1,874 fresh covid-19 positive cases and 84 deaths, taking the total tally to 44,332 cases and the toll to 1,454.

“The number of cases (610) considered fairly low at less than 2% of the national level of infections. Of these, six districts have reported first case after 21st April. Major hotspots are Baramulla (62), Nuh (57), Ranchi (55), YSR (55), Kupwara (47) and Jaisalmer (34)," said Amitabh Kant, chief executive of NITI Aayog, the government think tank.

Kant said NITI Aayog has taken steps to ensure that these districts are able to contain the spread of the virus and has referred their requirements for testing kits, PPE and masks etc. to the respective empowered groups for action.

“We have also launched Surakshit Dada-Dadi and Nana-Nani programme with Piramal Foundation that aims at an outreach focused on senior citizens in order to sensitize them on preventive measures and behavioural changes and address issues related to food, ration and medicine delivery," said Kant.

Meanwhile, the government said that the covid-19 curve in India is relatively flat as of now and if physical distancing and prevention measures are followed properly the anticipated peak may never come.

“We are transitioning to a new normal. We should mandatorily wear masks even outside the containment zones and follow hand and respiratory hygiene. Those districts that haven’t reported cases, if they record any new ones, they may see further restrictions," said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, ministry of health and family welfare.

Meanwhile, health minister Harsh Vardhan said people aged above 65 with non-communicable diseases should also be diagnosed properly.

As elderly and persons with co-morbid conditions are most vulnerable to contracting covid-19, states are exploring various ways to secure them.

“Through the Ayushman Bharat Mahatma Gandhi Rajasthan Swasthya Bima Yojana (MGRSBY) database, we have identified people in the age group of 60 plus living in the containment zone in the Ramganj area of Jaipur and all other large outbreak zones in the state," said Rohit Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary (health), government of Rajasthan.

