‘Mulan’ to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in India this December

New Delhi: Walt Disney’s live-action movie Mulan will premiere on its video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on 4 December. The film has released theatrically in certain parts of the world where cinemas are open but gone directly to digital in major markets including the US.

Further, while the action adventure had gone for a pay-per-view model at $30 in the US, it will be part of Hotstar VIP’s existing package in India which shall also see it dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Further, while the action adventure had gone for a pay-per-view model at $30 in the US, it will be part of Hotstar VIP's existing package in India which shall also see it dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Mulan features names like Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Tzi Ma, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Ron Yuan, Gong Li and Jet Li as part of the cast.

“What drew me to this story was Mulan herself. Her journey from village girl to male soldier to warrior and hero is a story that’s as relevant and as resonant as it was when it was first written centuries ago," director Niki Caro said in a statement.

The film that revolves around a young Chinese girl masquerading as a man to serve in the army, has been embroiled in several controversies globally—from the makers shooting in Xinjiang, a region in China where Uighur Muslims have been held in detention camps to its lead star expressing support towards the Hong Kong police taking action against protestors.

The film has received a lukewarm response in China, making $23 million over its opening weekend.