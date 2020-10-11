'My heartfelt gratitude to you': Chirag Paswan thanks PM after father's funeral

"Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi my heartfelt gratitude to you for the cooperation during my father's last rites. I also want to thank you for arrangements you made during the funeral without being asked to do so. I am going through a difficult phase after the passing away of my father. Thank you for standing by me," Paswan tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी द्वारा पापा की अंतिम यात्रा में किए गए सहयोग के लिए हृदय से आभार।सर आपने पापा की अंतिम यात्रा के लिए सभी व्यवस्था बिना माँगे की।बेटे के तौर पर मैं एक मुश्किल समय से गुजर रहा हूँ।आप के साथ से हिम्मत और हौसला दोनो बढ़ा है। — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 11, 2020

"May your blessings and affection always remain, Paswan further tweeted.

The burden of grief, at a juncture that might be most critical in his political career, proved too much for Chirag Paswan who fell unconscious after lighting the funeral pyre of his father Ram Vilas Paswan here on Saturday.

The 37-year-old lawmaker has been a picture of bereavement ever since his father breathed last.

Ram Vilas Paswan, 74, died at a Delhi hospital after undergoing heart surgery. The union minister's body was flown to Patna and he was given a state funeral yesterday.

Chirag, known to be a dutiful son, raised a banner of revolt against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumars JD(U), announcing the stunning decision to go solo in the assembly polls, while spending most of his time beside Paswan senior's hospital bed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, and several other leaders paid their tributes to the late leader at his residence in the national capital.

"I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswanji's demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity," the Prime Minister tweeted on Thursday after news of Ram Vilas Paswan's death.

I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji’s demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity. pic.twitter.com/2UUuPBjBrj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

Ram Vilas Paswan held the portfolio of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were among those who condoled the demise of Union minister and veteran leader Ram Vilas Paswan, saying he had an enviable rapport with the masses and ardently strove for their welfare.

