'Narrow leadership' a challenge to UN's credibility, says Jaishankar

Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar on Monday made a strong case of reformed multilateralism, including a revamp of the United Nations, stating that its credibility and effectiveness were being called into question because of its “narrow" leadership.

Speaking at the opening session of the Global Technology Summit organized by the Indian chapter of the Washington-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace think tank in collaboration with the Indian foreign ministry, Jaishankar noted that most people associated the UN with multilateralism.

“The UN is the brand name of multilateralism," the minister said pointing out that the institution was 75 years old.

Also read | Why your health plan premium is suddenly spiking

“The problem we have today about narrow representation at the leadership levels of the UN is in many ways a challenge to its credibility and its effectiveness," he said.

“You do need reform multilateralism you need to make it representative. You refresh your phone regularly, someone needs to press that refresh button on the UN," Jaishankar said.

The minister was referring to the composition of the powerful UN Security Council, the decision making body of the UN, which had five permanent members – Britain, France, China, Russia and the US – with veto powers.

The body, which also has 10 non-permanent members elected by member states by rotation that stay part of the UNSC for a two-year term without a veto, has largely remained unchanged since it came into existence in 1945. The five veto-wielding members are seen as unwilling to share power with other countries like India, Japan, Germany and Brazil who have been making a serious pitch to make the UNSC more representative of current day realities.

In his remarks, Jaishankar slammed countries that he said blocked efforts at reforms stating their opposition to nations wishing to be part of a revamped UNSC. The veiled attack was against China which has reportedly expressed its concerns over Japan’s bid to secure a permanent seat. This position of China was “unfair on the world," Jaishankar said adding that it was “particularly unfair on Africa" which with more than 50 countries was not represented in the UNSC.

On the question of “Atmanirbhar Bharat" or “self-reliant India" Jaishankar said that the main aim of the programme was to improve India’s capacities.

India will be more “international" but it wanted to come to the table with more cards that it could play to its advantage, the minister said. This was a policy that the US too was espousing, he said – a view that former deputy secretary of state William Burns agreed with. Burns in his remarks at the event called for “a smart and disciplined approach to globalization."

Jaishankar also spoke of how the world had become less trusting against the backdrop of the covid-19 pandemic with national security now encompassing the concepts of health, food and data security. While distrust had grown between some countries between others like India and the US, ties had become stronger, he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via