'Narrow leadership' a challenge to UN's credibility, says Jaishankar

In his remarks, Jaishankar slammed countries that he said blocked efforts at reforms stating their opposition to nations wishing to be part of a revamped UNSC. The veiled attack was against China which has reportedly expressed its concerns over Japan’s bid to secure a permanent seat. This position of China was “unfair on the world," Jaishankar said adding that it was “particularly unfair on Africa" which with more than 50 countries was not represented in the UNSC.