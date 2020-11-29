'Never called farmers' protest politically motivated': Amit Shah in Hyderabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who landed in Hyderabad today for a roadshow for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation ( GHMC ) elections has said that he has never called farmers' protest politically motivated.

"I never called the farmers' protest politically motivated, neither I am calling it now," said the Home Minister while speaking in a press briefing in Hyderabad.

Shah also said that the BJP is going to "free" Hyderabad from the "Nawab, Nizam culture" and create a "mini-India" here.

"We’re going to free Hyderabad from the Nawab, Nizam culture and create a mini-India here. We want to build Hyderabad into a modern city, free from the shackles of Nizam culture," he said after concluding his massive roadshow.

Shah asserted that the people of Telangana are angry and upset with the ruling TRS and Owaisi's "alliance". The Union Home Minister has also predicted that this time Hyderabad will elect a BJP Mayor in the city's civic polls.

Shah claimed that the presence of a large number of people shows Hyderabad is going to have a BJP Mayor.

"I want to thank people of Hyderabad for showing immense support to BJP. I'm confident after roadshow that this time BJP is not fighting to increase its seats or strengthen its presence, but this time Mayor of Hyderabad will be from our party," said the senior BJP leader, adding the entire country is marching on the development path under Modi's leadership.

"The way the people of Telangana have supported Modi ji during the Lok Sabha polls (BJP won four seats from Telangana in 2019 Parliament elections)...I feel the begining forchange has begun and Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is the next stop," he added.

After concluding his roadshow, Shah thanked Secunderabad for the immense affection. Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister wrote, "Thank you Secunderabad for the immense affection in today’s roadshow. This massive support reflects Telangana’s strong faith in PM @narendramodi and the BJP."

Ahead of the GHMC polls, Shah landed at the Begumpet Airport in the city on Sunday for his roadshow.

The senior BJP leader offered prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi Temple in Old City in Hyderabad and attended a roadshow in Secunderabad on the last day of campaigning for the GHMC elections.

Polling for the GHMC elections will be held in 150 wards on 1 December and the results will be declared on 4 December.

In the last GHMC election, the TRS won in 99 wards. AIMIM bagged 44, with the remaining seven wards won by other parties and Independents.

