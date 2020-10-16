‘No assurance on a safe vaccine yet’

The Centre is preparing for a mass immunization drive in 2021, provided a covid-19 vaccine is ready by then. The initial steps are based on a few assumptions, simply because there are many unknowns, said K. Srinath Reddy, president, Public Health Foundation of India. Edited excerpts from an interview:

What are the assumptions as India prepares for the immunization programme for covid-19?

The assumptions are that we are going to have a safe and effective vaccine and that we will get it soon. While there are over 200 vaccine candidates at different stages of development, nine are in a fairly advanced stage. We can expect some of them to be successful. But there is no assurance yet. Unless we see the results, it would not be proper to conclude that we are definitely going to get a vaccine. Assuming we get a vaccine, the next question is whether it is going to be an India-developed vaccine or internationally developed, for which India is contracted for manufacturing. That question would determine how much of the vaccine we will have access to on our terms. For an internationally-developed vaccine, it depends on how we negotiate the contracts.

If we do get the vaccine, what will be the pecking order for immunization?

There are groups where there is no dispute—health workers and other essential workers, including the police, armed forces, sanitary workers, pilots and airline crew, train drivers, and anyone involved in the transport of essential goods. You also have to include school teachers. Then comes the question of identifying people who are at high risk. If you are trying to protect the elderly first, those above 60 years and people with co-morbidities, it is going to be a little tricky because we know that people who have illnesses such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular and respiratory diseases are not always aware of it, or are not declared to the health system. That does introduce an element of inequity because people who are more aware are likely to be urban and educated, or relatively affluent.

But what about the people who are not detected by the system yet? We may have to go by the age criteria — above 60, above 55, above 50, etc. There is another tricky question. Are you going to look at people who are at risk or who are spreading the virus the most? If you turn the question on its head, then the young will also have to be immunized on a priority because they are the virus disseminators.

What are some of the other challenges?

Challenges of distribution, keeping supply chains going and making sure there are no stock-outs. But who will administer? Asha workers are not permitted to do that. Supply-chain logistics will be less of the problem; human resources will be the larger problem.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via