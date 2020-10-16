‘No assurance on a safe vaccine yet’

The assumptions are that we are going to have a safe and effective vaccine and that we will get it soon. While there are over 200 vaccine candidates at different stages of development, nine are in a fairly advanced stage. We can expect some of them to be successful. But there is no assurance yet. Unless we see the results, it would not be proper to conclude that we are definitely going to get a vaccine. Assuming we get a vaccine, the next question is whether it is going to be an India-developed vaccine or internationally developed, for which India is contracted for manufacturing. That question would determine how much of the vaccine we will have access to on our terms. For an internationally-developed vaccine, it depends on how we negotiate the contracts.