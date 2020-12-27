'No Corona, Corona No': Ramdas Athawale coins slogan for new Covid-19 strain

After becoming famous for his "Go Corona, Corona Go" slogan for the pandemic outbreak in India, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has come up with another phrase to ward off the novel coronavirus spread, this time for the new and fast-spreading strain of the virus which originated in the UK.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Athawale said, "For the new coronavirus strain, I give the slogan of 'No Corona, Corona No.'

He also said that his earlier slogan of 'Go Corona, Corona Go' was effective and now, "corona is going."

Athawale had in February this year coined the slogan 'Go Corona Go' along with a Chinese diplomat and Buddhist monks at a prayer meeting in Mumbai.

On Monday, the union minister had said a COVID-19 vaccine will be available in the country in one or two months.

Once the vaccine comes, "corona will go from here (the country)", he told reporters in Panaji.

A vaccine against COVID-19 will be introduced in the country in next one or two months, he said.

"The coronavirus will be there for another six-seven month, but it has to go one day. Once the vaccine comes, corona will go from here," Athawale had said.

Referring to his earlier slogan, he said, "Corona is going down...it is going. I had given the slogan of 'Go Corona Go' in February." Meanwhile, Tthe Drugs Controller General of India is currently examining the applications of Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Pfizer for emergency use authorisation for their COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

In October, 60-year-old Athawale had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Republican Party of India (A) leader was admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai.

India on Sunday reported its lowest daily Covid-19 tally after a period of six months. At 18,732 new cases in the last 24 hours, the total count of novel coronavirus cases in India reached 10,187,850, according to the health ministry data. Along with that, the country recorded 279 more virus-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll due to 147,622.

