Picture for representation. (AFP)

'No mask - no service' campaign launched in Jodhpur

1 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2020, 01:14 PM IST ANI

  • Posters encouraging people to wear masks were pasted on vehicles as part of the campaign
  • The number of active cases in Rajasthan stands at 18,614

Jodhpur: In a bid to create awareness among the public regarding COVID-19, the Jodhpur district administration launched the 'No mask - no entry' and 'No mask - no service' campaign on Tuesday.

Posters encouraging people to wear masks were pasted on vehicles as part of the campaign.

"Besides strictness, awareness is also necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The number of severe cases has been increasing in the state. The district administration, Police & Municipal Corporation are trying to create awareness among people that they won't be allowed at places or given services without masks," Jodhpur district collector told the media.

The number of active cases in Rajasthan stands at 18,614.

So far, 98,812 recoveries and 1,367 deaths have been reported from the state.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

