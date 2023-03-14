'No means No'; Woman's company consent doesn't imply sexual consent, says Delhi HC2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 05:18 PM IST
- The Delhi High Court made these comments while rejecting the regular bail plea of a man who is accused of raping a Czech national.
The Delhi High Court has made it clear that just because a woman agrees to be in the company of a man, regardless of the duration of their association, it cannot be assumed that she has consented to sexual intercourse with him. The court emphasized the need to distinguish between a woman consenting to a situation and consenting to sexual intercourse. Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani made these remarks.
