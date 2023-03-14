The Delhi High Court has made it clear that just because a woman agrees to be in the company of a man, regardless of the duration of their association, it cannot be assumed that she has consented to sexual intercourse with him. The court emphasized the need to distinguish between a woman consenting to a situation and consenting to sexual intercourse. Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani made these remarks.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani has stated that there should be a clear distinction between a woman consenting to a particular situation and consenting to sexual intercourse.

“Though it is universally accepted that consent given under force, coercion or duress is no consent in law since it is not free or volitional, in many cases it is necessary to examine consent in a more granular manner, with the awareness that substantivity of consent may also be vitiated by several other circumstances that erode the freedom of choice. Several circumstances, including emotional exploitation, may vitiate the substantivity of consent."

The court emphasized that the concept of "consent" is more complex and nuanced than that of "compulsion." It pointed out that consent requires a more thorough and thoughtful evaluation.

The Delhi High Court made these comments while rejecting the regular bail plea of a man who is accused of raping a Czech national. The accused allegedly pretended to be a "spiritual guru" who would assist the woman in performing post-demise rituals for her deceased husband.

According to the allegations, the accused sexually harassed the prosecutrix in a hostel in Delhi in 2019, and later engaged in physical intimacy with her in Prayagraj and Bihar in January and February of 2020.