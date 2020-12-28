OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'No one like you, Pappa': Tina Ambani remembers Dhirubhai Ambani on his birth anniversary
1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2020, 01:19 PM IST Staff Writer

New Delhi: Former actor Tina Ambani today remembered her late father-in-law and the founder of Reliance Industries Dhirubhai Ambani on his 88th birth anniversary.

The 'Karz' actor took to Twitter and wrote, "There was, is and will be no one like you Pappa. You brought out the best in each one of us and taught us how to broaden our horizons," she wrote.

"You remain part of our being, guiding & watching over us, lighting our path and reminding us each day of the possibilities life holds," she added.

Dhirajlal Hirachand Ambani popularly known as Dhirubhai Ambani came from a humble Gujarati household and went onto become one of the most successful Indian business tycoons, and is known for the inception of Reliance industries.

He passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai on 6 July 2002, after suffering a major stroke. He was later honoured with the Padma Vibhushan posthumously in 2016 for his contributions to the trade sector.

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

