'No reason why farm reforms needed right now’

Anger among farmers has been building for some time now. Since 2016, there has been a series of famer protests in various parts of the country. There was long march in Maharashtra, then again in 2018 farmers from Uttar Pradesh had protested near Delhi border. There was protest in Madhya Pradesh where police firing took place, farmer protests happened in Rajasthan. Anger has been building for quite some time now and the primary reason for all these protests has been fall in income of farmers and it has been declining consistently since 2012. As a result, farmers are in debt and that is why many political parties had promised loan waiver. Rural distress is now an accepted phenomena, even the government accepts that there is distress in rural areas.