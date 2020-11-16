No lockdown in Delhi, third wave of Covid-19 has passed its peak: Satyendra Jain

Delhi will not be put under another lockdown amid the rise in the coronavirus cases in the national capital, state Health Minister Satyendar Jain said today. He further added that wearing of masks and following other Covid-19 protocols will be more beneficial.

"There will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. I don't think it will be an effective step now, wearing of masks by everyone will be more beneficial: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain," ANI reported.

"There will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. I don't think it will be an effective step now, wearing of masks by everyone will be more beneficial: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain," ANI reported.

He said that peak of Delhi's third wave is gone and cases will come down gradually.

The Health Minister further said that stern action will be taken against people who do not wear masks and do not follow social distancing norms in the national capital. "Fine worth ₹45 crore has been imposed on such defaulters in the past few days," he added.

To take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the national capital, Home Minister Amit Shah had convened a meeting on Sunday to devise a strategy to contain the spread of the virus in Delhi. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and senior officers of the central government attended the meeting.

The chief minister said there was no discussion on imposing restrictions in Delhi in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Delhi recorded 3,235 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the infection tally to over 4.85 lakh, while 95 more fatalities pushed the city's death toll to 7,614.