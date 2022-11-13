'No such aspirations', says Prashant Kishor on plans to contest elections

Prior to this, Kishor had claimed that a village in the state has been deprived of a road connecting it to the district headquarters because of a 15-year-old incident of a shoe hurled at the CM. "I am told that the road is not being built because someone here had thrown a shoe at the CM 15 years ago. The culprit was never found out but the entire area is being punished," alleged the IPAC founder who was inducted by Kumar into the JD(U) in 2018 but later expelled.