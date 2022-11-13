'No such aspirations', says Prashant Kishor on plans to contest elections

Political strategist turned activist Prashant Kishor has ruled out the possibility of contesting elections himself, but reiterated his pledge to build a "better alternative" for his home state of Bihar.
Political strategist turned activist Prashant Kishor has ruled out the possibility of contesting elections himself, but reiterated his pledge to build a "better alternative" for his home state of Bihar.
While addressing a press conference, he also lambasted JD(U) leaders for alleging that he was a "dhandhebaaz" (trader) with little political acumen.
While addressing a press conference, he also lambasted JD(U) leaders for alleging that he was a "dhandhebaaz" (trader) with little political acumen.
He also challenged them to ask Chief Minister Nitish Kumar "why he had me put up at his residence for two years".
He also challenged them to ask Chief Minister Nitish Kumar "why he had me put up at his residence for two years".
"Why would I contest polls? I have no such aspirations," snapped the I-PAC founder on being asked repeatedly whether he planned to enter the electoral arena himself.
"Why would I contest polls? I have no such aspirations," snapped the I-PAC founder on being asked repeatedly whether he planned to enter the electoral arena himself.
He was speaking on the eve of the district convention, for West Champaran, scheduled on Sunday when people's opinions will be sought as to whether the "Jan Suraaj" campaign should be made a political party.
He was speaking on the eve of the district convention, for West Champaran, scheduled on Sunday when people's opinions will be sought as to whether the "Jan Suraaj" campaign should be made a political party.
Kishor, who is on a 3,500-km-long "padayatra" of the state, said similar people's polls will be held in all districts of the state based on which the next course of action will be decided.
Kishor, who is on a 3,500-km-long "padayatra" of the state, said similar people's polls will be held in all districts of the state based on which the next course of action will be decided.
Kishor claimed Kumar will once again shower encomiums on him if he joins his "political enterprise".
Kishor claimed Kumar will once again shower encomiums on him if he joins his "political enterprise".
"Since I have charted an independent course for myself, he and his lackeys are unhappy with me," he said.
"Since I have charted an independent course for myself, he and his lackeys are unhappy with me," he said.
"JD(U) leaders like to berate me. They should ask Nitish Kumar what was I doing at his residence for two years if I had no political understanding," he added.
"JD(U) leaders like to berate me. They should ask Nitish Kumar what was I doing at his residence for two years if I had no political understanding," he added.
Replying to a query, Kishor said he did not repent for having worked with Kumar in the past.
Replying to a query, Kishor said he did not repent for having worked with Kumar in the past.
"There is a world of difference between what he (Kumar) was 10 years ago and what he is now. He had given up his chair in 2014 owning moral responsibility for his party's drubbing in Lok Sabha polls. Now, he is willing to make any type of compromise to stay in power," Kishor said.
"There is a world of difference between what he (Kumar) was 10 years ago and what he is now. He had given up his chair in 2014 owning moral responsibility for his party's drubbing in Lok Sabha polls. Now, he is willing to make any type of compromise to stay in power," Kishor said.
Mocking the grand alliance government's promise of 10 lakh jobs a year, Kishor said, "I have said it many times and I say it again -- if they fulfil the promise I will give up my campaign."
Mocking the grand alliance government's promise of 10 lakh jobs a year, Kishor said, "I have said it many times and I say it again -- if they fulfil the promise I will give up my campaign."
Prior to this, Kishor had claimed that a village in the state has been deprived of a road connecting it to the district headquarters because of a 15-year-old incident of a shoe hurled at the CM. "I am told that the road is not being built because someone here had thrown a shoe at the CM 15 years ago. The culprit was never found out but the entire area is being punished," alleged the IPAC founder who was inducted by Kumar into the JD(U) in 2018 but later expelled.
Prior to this, Kishor had claimed that a village in the state has been deprived of a road connecting it to the district headquarters because of a 15-year-old incident of a shoe hurled at the CM. "I am told that the road is not being built because someone here had thrown a shoe at the CM 15 years ago. The culprit was never found out but the entire area is being punished," alleged the IPAC founder who was inducted by Kumar into the JD(U) in 2018 but later expelled.
Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) has repeatedly accused Kishor, who had handled Narendra Modi's campaign in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, of being an "agent of the BJP".
Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) has repeatedly accused Kishor, who had handled Narendra Modi's campaign in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, of being an "agent of the BJP".
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.