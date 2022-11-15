SUGAR cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh has said that crying is a self expression, not a breakdown for women at workplace.
She further said that it out is an important coping mechanism for a lot of women and it just helps us release the pain and come back stronger.
She wrote with the video on her LinkedIn profile, “Let’s normalise crying at workplace. It’s self expression, not a “breakdown", so please don’t “freak out". Please don’t stop giving us feedback. Please don’t think you need to treat us any differently because we shed a few tears. It’s just another form of communication and we don’t want to feel embarrassed about it anymore. And we generally don’t want you to get too sympathetic about it either."
Giving an example at her firm, she said that, “Senior manager would come and tell me that its a struggle to hire women because when they give them feedback, they start crying and it makes it so uncomfortable"
While speaking on The BarberShop with Shantanu show, the Shark Tank panelist said, “She said that she has coached many of her senior leaders to make them understand that crying it just a way of reacting for many women."
“Crying is not a breakdown and lets keep these two aside, if you give a feedback to a male employee, they would probably react by either being defensive or being silent."
Further adding, she said, “This (Crying) is our way of processing either we think that its unfair feedback or agreeing with it or also sort of self-deprecating in our head which is making us cry."
"Crying is normal and it should be treated as another form of communication," she said
Singh also said that normalising crying at workplace for men and women would be a huge cultural shift which organisation with lot of women can bring about.
Giving her own example, she said that while celebrating the farewell part of her initial venture Fab BAG, she went on the stage and broke down.
“I remember going on the stage to speak but couldn't and broke down. After 15 minutes when I went again and got through it." She said she was proud that in front of 270 people she could display her vulnerability as a leader.
She further added, “Getting comfortable with women crying at workplace is a cultural shift which will help women get through those setbacks, failures and vulnerability as its just our form self-expression, communication, it's just normal." Apart from this, she also spoke about the onus of being perfect is too much pressure for women.
Meanwhile, Vineeta Singh is all set to comeback with the new season of Shark Tank. Along with her, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, and Peyush Bansal will join along with Aman. Ashneer Grover will not return as a shark this season. Amit Jain will be joining the panel as a new shark this season. Amit Jain is the CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group.
In its second season, the program, which ignited India's business growth engine and transformed the way the country views entrepreneurship, will once more give aspiring entrepreneurs a platform to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams by pitching their ideas to seasoned investors and business professionals.
The show is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA. It launched its first season in December last year.
