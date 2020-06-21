'Not the bats, they are Batman': Indian Army honours Bihar Regiment in a video

Honouring the valour of soldiers, the Indian Army on Saturday tweeted a powerful video saluting the strength and courage of Bihar Regiment soldiers.

The Army also remembered the regiment's contribution in the Kargil War that took place 21 years ago.

"The Saga of #DhruvaWarriors and The Lions of #BiharRegiment. 'Born to fight. They are not the bats. They are the Batman'," the Northern Command tweeted.

In this 1 minute 57 seconds video, the narrator, Major Akhil Pratap, says, "It was the same month, 21 years ago. Bihar regiment gave a bloody nose to the Kargil intruders. They were on heights too and were they prepared. They went with guts and came back with glory," thus, invoking the strength and honouring the soldiers for their bravery now and during the Kargil War.

The narration in the video ends with "Bajrang Bali Ki Jai," which is also the war cry of the Bihar regiment soldiers just before they go on the battlefield.

The video comes just days after 20 Indian soldiers lost their in a "violent face-off" with Chinese troops in the LAC across Galwan Valley of Ladakh. Among those who were killed, was a Commanding Officer, Colonel Santosh Babu of 16 Bihar Regiment.

The Army also paid tribute to Colonel Santosh Babu, among other brave hearts who have sacrificed their lives for the country, and remembered his courage and strength during the violent confrontation with China that took place between 15 and 16 June.

As ANI reports suggest, Colonel Santosh Babu went on to tell the Chinese to go back further in their territory as they were on Indian soil during the face-off.

"Late Col B Santosh Babu, CO 16 Bihar, an alumnus of 105 course of National Defence Academy attained martyrdom in the line of duty in a clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh on the night of 15/16 June 20. His undaunted courage, leadership and commitment in an unprecedented scenario is the trademark of an ex-NDA officer," the National Defence Academy said in a release.

"This short film is dedicated to the lions of Bihar Regiment, Indian Army," tweeted the army.

Earlier, while launching the ''Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan'', Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised the personnel of 16 Bihar regiment in the violent face-off with China.

"The country is proud of the sacrifice made by our braves in Ladakh. Today when I am speaking to people of Bihar, I will say the valour was of Bihar Regiment, every Bihari is proud of it. I pay tributes to the braves who laid down their lives for the nation," Modi had said in his address.

The Bihar Regiment was formed in 1941 by regularising the 11th (Territorial) Battalion, the 19th Hyderabad Regiment, and raising new battalions. It is located at Danapur Cantonment, Patna, the oldest cantonment of India.

