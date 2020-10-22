'Nothing beats a lungi below a jacket': Anand Mahindra's WFH fashion advice

Mid-week blues bringing you down? This post from Mahindra group chairman, Anand Mahindra is sure to put a smile on your face. On Thursday, the Chairman of Mahindra Group shared a funny tweet that has left thousands in splits.

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a fashion brand cover, showing the Work From Home collection and we relate majorly. Take a look:

However, Anand Mahindra seems to be pretty disappointed with the ‘Work From Home Fashion’. “Sorry, but you can throw this cover in the trash can. The Headquarters of ‘Work From Home Fashion’ is now India. Nothing beats a Lungi below a jacket. Far more stylish & far less awkward in case you stand up accidentally...!" he wrote on Twitter.

Sorry, but you can throw this cover in the trash can. The Headquarters of ‘Work From Home Fashion’ is now India. Nothing beats a Lungi below a jacket. Far more stylish & far less awkward in case you stand up accidentally...! pic.twitter.com/t6gSD81YtT — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 22, 2020

Most of us, including Anand Mahindra too, have given up on our office attires and are working in pyjamas or lungis.

Earlier this year, the Mahindra group chairman had tweeted a meme with a hilarious caption, in which he confessed of wearing lungi during Work From Home video calls. He wrote on Twitter: "On a lighter note, this is from my #whatsappwonderbox. And I have a confession to make: On some Video Calls from home, I DID wear a lungi under my shirt. Didn’t have to stand up at any point during the meetings, but I suspect my colleagues may ask me to do so after this tweet!"

The 65-year-old is known for his witty and engaging posts on Twitter. At the time of writing this story, the tweet had garnered more than 2,000 likes and 169 retweets.

By the way, what is your Work From Home outfit?

