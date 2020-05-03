‘Number of daily cases, recovery rate show we are on right track’

Calling lockdown 3.0 an effective intervention to break the chain of transmission of covid-19, the government on Sunday said positive cases in India are now doubling at around 12 days, and the number of new daily cases has also stabilized.

Currently, India has 130 red zones, 284 orange zones and 319 green zones, the government said, adding they will be opened up gradually as per the home ministry guidelines.

“The rate of growth of new cases has been steadying for a while. As per the data received today, for the past three days the doubling rate is 12.0, for seven days 11.7 and for 14 days it is 10.4," said Harsh Vardhan, Union health minister. “We need to adhere to strict physical distancing to take lockdown 3.0 to a logical end."

He said the recovery rate of covid-19 patients has steadily increased, which shows that more and more patients are getting better and going back to their homes. “So far, 10,632 people have been cured. In the last 24 hours, 682 patients were found cured. This takes our total recovery rate to 26.59%. Majority of patients in other hospitals are also on the road to recovery," he added.

The minister said India has conducted over 1 million tests for covid-19 till date and is currently performing over 74,000 tests in a day.

“India is on a better footing as compared to other countries and is capable to pull off any eventuality with more than 250,000 beds in dedicated covid hospitals and dedicated covid health centres all over the country," he said.

He said the government has distributed around 2 million personal protection equipment (PPE) across India and supplied hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and paracetamol to more than 100 countries.

Despite problems in procurement and logistics due to the lockdown, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras (PMBJAK) have achieved a record sales turnover of ₹52 crore in April, compared to ₹42 crore in March. It was ₹17 crore in April 2019, he said.

