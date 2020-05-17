Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that govt is taking proactive steps to help children who don't have access to internet.

"Online education has been taken up in a big way. SWAYAM PRABHA DTH channels to support and reach those who do not have access to the internet. Provision made for telecast of Live interactive sessions," FM Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman also announced that provisions are being made for telecast of live interactive sessions for online education.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced the fifth and final tranche of ₹20 lakh crore stimulus package under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

FM Sitharaman focused on seven steps to boost Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. The seven steps were MGNREGS, health, education, business and COVID-19, decriminalisation of Companies Act, Ease of doing business, Public sector enterprises and state governments.

She had earlier said the announcement of measures under the economic stimulus package will be made in tranches. Sitharaman will announce the last tranche of ₹20 lakh crore stimulus package at 11 am today.

The Finance Minister on Saturday said that the central government will introduce competition, transparency and private sector participation in the coal sector and will do infrastructure development of ₹50,000 crore.

The announcements came after the Prime Minister on Tuesday announced the economic package for the country to become 'self-reliant' and deal with COVID-19 crisis.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated