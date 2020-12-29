‘One nation, one mobility card’: 10 things to know about NCMC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the ambitious National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) service for the Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line via video conferencing. "The inauguration of the first driverless metro train shows how fast India is moving towards smart systems. Today Delhi Metro is being connected to the National Common Mobility Card ," PM Modi had said . This National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), which falls under the umbrella of the Prime Minister’s ‘One Nation One Card’ initiative, enables seamless travel by metro rails and other transport systems across the country besides retail shopping and purchases.

Here’s all you need to know about NCMC:

1) The National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) is an automatic fare collection system.

2) NCMC was launched in India with the tagline of ‘One Nation One Card’ on 4 March 2019.

3) The idea of NCMC was floated by the Nandan Nilekani committee set up by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

4) This service enables passengers from any part of the country to use their NCMC-compliant RuPay debit card for seamless travel.

5) The same card can also be used for shopping, banking transactions, among others, across the country.

6) NCMC will become available on the entire Delhi Metro network by 2022.

7) NCMC will allow passengers with RuPay debit card, issued in the last 18 months by 23 banks to be swiped for Metro travel.

8) All new metro, and transit payments should be made interoperable through NCMC.

9) NCMC will allow entry and exit from metro stations with the help of a smartphone, known as the automatic fare collection (AFC) system.

10) In the upcoming Delhi Metro Phase-IV project, the AFC system will fully accept NCMC.

Talking about the Common Mobility Card, the Prime Minister had said that providing the same standards and facilities for modernization is very important. The Common Mobility Card at the national level is a major step in this direction. This one card will give integrated access to the commuters wherever they travel, whichever public transport they take.

