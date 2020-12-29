‘One nation, one mobility card’: 10 things to know about NCMC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the ambitious National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) service for the Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line via video conferencing. "The inauguration of the first driverless metro train shows how fast India is moving towards smart systems. Today Delhi Metro is being connected to the National Common Mobility Card," PM Modi had said . This National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), which falls under the umbrella of the Prime Minister’s ‘One Nation One Card’ initiative, enables seamless travel by metro rails and other transport systems across the country besides retail shopping and purchases.