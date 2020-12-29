Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >‘One nation, one mobility card’: 10 things to know about NCMC
Passengers carrying the National Common Mobility Card at Airport Express Line of Delhi Metro.

‘One nation, one mobility card’: 10 things to know about NCMC

2 min read . 01:04 PM IST Staff Writer

  • NCMC will become available on the entire Delhi Metro network by 2022
  • NCMC: This one card will give integrated access to the commuters wherever they travel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the ambitious National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) service for the Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line via video conferencing. "The inauguration of the first driverless metro train shows how fast India is moving towards smart systems. Today Delhi Metro is being connected to the National Common Mobility Card," PM Modi had said . This National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), which falls under the umbrella of the Prime Minister’s ‘One Nation One Card’ initiative, enables seamless travel by metro rails and other transport systems across the country besides retail shopping and purchases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the ambitious National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) service for the Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line via video conferencing. "The inauguration of the first driverless metro train shows how fast India is moving towards smart systems. Today Delhi Metro is being connected to the National Common Mobility Card," PM Modi had said . This National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), which falls under the umbrella of the Prime Minister’s ‘One Nation One Card’ initiative, enables seamless travel by metro rails and other transport systems across the country besides retail shopping and purchases.

Here’s all you need to know about NCMC:

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Madhya Pradesh cabinet gives nod to ordinance on religious conversion bill

1 min read . 02:16 PM IST

Hawaii meetup: Why Elon Musk wants to meet Oracle's Larry Ellison

1 min read . 01:53 PM IST

China starts emergency COVID-19 vaccination in Wuhan

2 min read . 01:38 PM IST

4.37 cr taxpayers filed ITR till Dec 28, 14 lakh in just one day

1 min read . 01:28 PM IST

Here’s all you need to know about NCMC:

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Madhya Pradesh cabinet gives nod to ordinance on religious conversion bill

1 min read . 02:16 PM IST

Hawaii meetup: Why Elon Musk wants to meet Oracle's Larry Ellison

1 min read . 01:53 PM IST

China starts emergency COVID-19 vaccination in Wuhan

2 min read . 01:38 PM IST

4.37 cr taxpayers filed ITR till Dec 28, 14 lakh in just one day

1 min read . 01:28 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

1) The National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) is an automatic fare collection system.

2) NCMC was launched in India with the tagline of ‘One Nation One Card’ on 4 March 2019.

Also Read | How Indians lived online during 2020

3) The idea of NCMC was floated by the Nandan Nilekani committee set up by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

4) This service enables passengers from any part of the country to use their NCMC-compliant RuPay debit card for seamless travel.

5) The same card can also be used for shopping, banking transactions, among others, across the country.

6) NCMC will become available on the entire Delhi Metro network by 2022.

7) NCMC will allow passengers with RuPay debit card, issued in the last 18 months by 23 banks to be swiped for Metro travel.

8) All new metro, and transit payments should be made interoperable through NCMC.

9) NCMC will allow entry and exit from metro stations with the help of a smartphone, known as the automatic fare collection (AFC) system.

10) In the upcoming Delhi Metro Phase-IV project, the AFC system will fully accept NCMC.

Talking about the Common Mobility Card, the Prime Minister had said that providing the same standards and facilities for modernization is very important. The Common Mobility Card at the national level is a major step in this direction. This one card will give integrated access to the commuters wherever they travel, whichever public transport they take.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.