‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ likely to miss Mar 2021 deadline

States said the central government must first address their concerns and meet certain demands before they take a call on joining the initiative. “We have a tablet-based system that has been running since 2015, which takes care of both offline and online access. Some of the key problems at this stage is that Aadhaar authentication is not compatible on some add-on devices and that frequent changes are brought in concerning it. We already have floated a tender for e-PoS devices that will help in better implementation," a senior Chhattisgarh government official said, requesting anonymity.