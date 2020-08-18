‘One nation, one ration card’ may miss rollout deadline as states flag concerns

On their part, states feel that they can come onboard the national plan only after concerns raised by them are resolved and some of the demands raised are met. “We have a tablet-based system that has been running since 2015 which takes care of both offline and online access. Some of the key problems at this stage is that Aadhar authentication is not compatible on some add-on devices and that frequent changes are brought in concerning it. We already have floated a tender for e-PoS devices that will allow us better implementation," a senior government official from Chhattisgarh said requesting anonymity.