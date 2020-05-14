Home > News > India > 'One nation, one ration card' scheme by March 2021, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Bloomberg)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Bloomberg)

'One nation, one ration card' scheme by March 2021, says Nirmala Sitharaman

1 min read . Updated: 14 May 2020, 05:22 PM IST Written By Sangeeta Ojha

  • 'One nation, one ration card' scheme will be implemented by August for 67 crore beneficiaries in 23 states, Nirmala Sitharaman said
  • Nirmala Sitharaman today unveiled the second tranche of the government's 20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus.

While announcing measures for migrant workers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said that 100 per cent of ration cardholders will be covered in 'one nation, one ration card' scheme by March 2021. This was the second day when Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the media on 20 lakh crore Covid-19 relief package announced by PM Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on 12 May.

"In order to benefit migrants. the govt is coming up with one nation, one ration card scheme, which can be used in ration shop in any part of the country. This will be implemented by August for 67 crore beneficiaries in 23 states. 67 crore is 83% of the entire PDS system," Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman further added that the entire nation will be covered under' one one one ration scheme' by March 2021.

This initiative is a technology-driven system. as announced as one of the pillars of Atma-nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan or Self-reliant India Mission by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Under the 'one nation, one ration card' initiative, eligible beneficiaries would be able to avail their entitled food grains under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) from any fair-price shop in the country. The scheme was announced in June last year.

For national portability, the state governments have been asked to issue the ration card in bi-lingual format, wherein besides the local langauge, the other language could be Hindi or English. The states have also been told to have a 10-digit standard ration card number, wherein first two digits will be state code and the next two digits will be running ration card numbers.



Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: ANI)

Delhi govt to provide ration to 30 lakh people who don't have ration cards: CM

1 min read . 21 Apr 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout