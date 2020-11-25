'One of the most trusted leaders': Manmohan Singh mourns Ahmed Patel's death

In a condolence message, former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh termed the demise of his party colleague Ahmed Patel as an "irreparable loss" to the Congress.

"Ahmed Patel ji was one of the most trusted leaders of the party & a great friend of mine," Manmohan Singh wrote mourning the veteran leader.

Earlier today, interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi said she lost a colleague whose "entire life was dedicated" to the Congress party.

Sonia Gandhi said, "His faithfulness and dedication, his commitment to his duty, his always being there to help, his generosity were rare qualities that distinguished him from others."

Sonia Gandhi also said that she lost an "irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague and a friend." "I mourn his passing and I feel deeply for his bereaved family to whom I offer my sincere feelings of empathy and support," she said.

Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter saying, "It is a sad day. Shri Ahmed Patel was a pillar of the Congress party. He lived and breathed Congress and stood with the party through its most difficult times. He was a tremendous asset. We will miss him. My love and condolences to Faisal, Mumtaz & the family."

In a tweet, Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said "Ahmed ji was not only a wise and experienced colleague to whom I constantly turned for advice and counsel, he was a friend who stood by us all, steadfast, loyal, and dependable to the end. His passing away leaves an immense void. May his soul rest in peace."

