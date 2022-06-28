‘Only those vaccinated should take part in mass gatherings’

Bhushan said healthcare and other frontline workers at these events should be also asymptomatic and preferably fully vaccinated. “Additionally, precautions need to be taken for elderly people and those with co-morbid conditions (like diabetes, hypertension, chronic lung/liver/kidney diseases etc.) while planning to participate in such events. They need to consult their treating doctor and continue taking their medication throughout the period while closely monitoring the health," Bhushan said.