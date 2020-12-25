Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with farmers from six states on Friday to allay their concerns related to the newly-enacted agri laws even as thousands of farmers continued their month-long agitation at Delhi's borders against the three farm laws passed in September that they say threaten their livelihoods.

PM Modi also released ₹18,000 crore as the next installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme (PM-KISAN) to over 9 crore farmers. After releasing the PM-KISAN scheme, the Prime Minister also interacted with the farmers.

Several Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs and BJP leaders were present among the electorate to listen to PM Modi's speech on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

List of top quotes from PM Modi's address to farmers:

1) The PM said, "Those rejected by the electorate are now indulging in event management for publicity. The country has seen these people. They are exposed in front of the country. The party which does not say anything about injustice to farmers in West Bengal are busy creating problems for the people of Delhi and destroying the economy (arth neeti) in the name of farmers. Mamata Banerjee govt is playing politics by stopping benefits for their own farmers. They are not letting over 70 lakh state farmers benefit from centre's direct money transfer scheme."

2) "They are talking about the Agricultural Produce Market Committee but there is no APMC and mandis in Kerala. Those ruling Kerala for years are joining Punjab farmers for selfies, but not doing anything for mandi system in their own state. They have time for misleading farmers of Punjab. If this is so good they why are they not fight to implement it in Kerala? They don't have facts, levelling false allegations and spread misinformation and create fear among farmers and misleading them. Sometimes farmers get mislead by them," PM Modi said.

3) Speaking further, the PM asked: "Promises were made and forgotten. Due to the agriculture policies of the previous government, the poor became poorer, was it not important to change this state of farmers?"

4) The Prime Minister also said: "There are parties, which supported these farm laws before. We have their written evidence of that. One political leader is misleading people. He doesn't even believe in democracy. He has connections abroad as well. Can’t even say things he has been saying. But despite all this, I am saying this with humility that the we are ready to discuss the issue of farmers with those who are against us too but the discussion has to be based on issues, facts and logic."

5) "Today, every farmer knows where he will get the best price for his farm produce. With these farm reforms, farmers can sell their produce to anyone anywhere. What is wrong if the farmers are being benefitted?" Modi asked.

6) On Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 96th birth anniversary, PM Modi has said that the farm laws are in a way inspired by the former prime minister. "Once Vajpayee ji criticised his previous government on how government’s money used to get lost in the way before reaching the beneficiaries. I am glad that we are being able to ensure direct benefit transfer. There is no middleman between the government and the beneficiaries," PM Modi said.

7) "Our government tried to give better rates to the farmers.. we implemented the Swaminathan Committee report. We raised the ambit of the MSP. These people who are now protesting were sitting on the Swaminathan Committee report," the PM said.

8) "Farmers will be able to sell their products anywhere in the country, listen to me carefully. If you want to sell at MSP, you can sell. If you want to sell at mandis, you can do that. If you want to sell online, the new laws empower farmers to do that too," PM Modi added.

9) PM Modi said, "We are making life easier for farmers in villages. Those making big speeches today did nothing for farmers when they were in power."

10) "All these people who are protesting in support of farmers, what did they do when they were in power?" the PM said adding, "Those with political motives...are firing the gun from the farmers' shoulders."

Farmers continue their protest at the borders of Delhi against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

