On the eve of International Women's Day, Vedanta Resources founder Anil Agarwal in his latest LinkedIn post has shared a heartwarming wish for women and asked them to be fearless and take a chance.

In his post, he shared how much women accomplish while creating opportunities for others and hopes that next generation of women will be as fearless as they pursue their dreams.

The founder in his post wrote, "Throughout my life, I have seen how much women accomplish while creating opportunities for others...and it gives me so much hope that our next generation of women are just as fearless as they pursue their dreams…"

He also added that he does not understand all new diversity terms but said that the most successful bricks have been laid by women right from setting up a new factory, building nand ghars to running teams.

“I do not fully understand all the new diversity terms but what I would never forget is that our work has been the most successful when the bricks have been laid by the women in our company..be it setting up a new factory, building our nand ghars, running our teams…," he added.

He has also asked all the women to be fearless and take a chance. He said, "when you become a leader, give others a chance as well…"

“Each day I am fortunate to be surrounded by brilliant women who inspire me to dream bigger and achieve more than I ever thought possible. To every dreamer reading this, I want to say please be fearless and take a chance. And when you become a leader, give others a chance as well…"

"This women’s day, let us all embrace how unique we all are, it is that very thing which makes our world colourful like our holi ke rang…," he concluded his post.

The company too has launched a talent acquisition programme - Project Panchhi - for recruiting 1,000 women from marginalised communities across the country. According to a company statement, the project's aim is to recruit young women from remote areas, in the operational areas of the company's metals, mining and oil and gas businesses in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Goa, etc.

The firm also said it plans to increase the diversity in its workforce by specifically focusing on the recruitment of women, underrepresented in the sector. Project Panchhi aims to recruit girls from marginalised communities. Many of these girls are first-generation learners who aspire to further study to have professional careers.

This programme is inaugurated at Vedanta's Alumina Refinery operations at Lanjigarh (Kalahandi, Odisha) where in the first phase, 40 girls have been identified. On this, Anil Agarwal said, "I strongly believe that Project Panchhi will give young girls wings to soar. It will enable girls from remote parts of the country to pursue higher education, learn skills and financially empower themselves."

The Chairman also added, "Vedanta's motto 'Transforming for Good' embodies our mission to bring positive change in the lives of our communities. I proudly look forward to seeing these girls succeed and emerge as tall leaders in our organisation."

This is not the first time, Agarwal has batted for women. Earlier in January, he had predicted that India at 100 will be led by women. Agarwal, in his post had shared a picture of himself with female cadets while publishing a post on his vision of India in the next 25 years.

“India is a land where dreams lead to endless possibilities. I see so many young people with passion in their eyes who work tirelessly to build our great nation. A nation we all salute, with deep respect, on this special day," Agarwal had wrote.

“Nothing makes me prouder than seeing our youth, especially our women, reach new heights - be it creating successful businesses or protecting us at Siachen glacier. Our women are not only leading our country, but also leading our companies and communities. From Rani Laxmibaii to Kalpana Chawla, zameen aur asmaan dono pe hamari betiyon ka raaj hai (our daughters are ruling everywhere, from the land to the sky)," the billionaire businessman had added.