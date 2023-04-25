'Outrageously racist, bad taste' Indians slam German magazine's racist cartoon comparing India, China population4 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 05:26 PM IST
- According to the United Nations data, India has surpassed China with population of 142.86 crore people whereas China's population stands at 142.57 crore, according to the UN world population dashboard.
India recently slammed a German magazine's cartoon which showed India surpassing China's population in a bad taste. German Magazine 'Der Spiegel' published a cartoon which showed an overcrowded train with people hanging outside while some siting on the top of the train holding an Indian flag which moving ahead of a Chinese bullet train. The pictured showed how India's infrastructure is crumbling with growing population as compared with China's.
