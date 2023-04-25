Apart from Ministers, many users on Twitter too has slammed the German media. One user wrote, “Germany has lost several industries post Ukraine war , their govt spending half trillion this winter on gas, this is how they will take frustration out, btw India economy will surpass them soon" Another user wrote, “Indians should covert this racist ridicule into a chip on the shoulder, and then have the last laugh when 🇮🇳 becomes the third largest economy soon"