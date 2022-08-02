Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the outstanding accomplishment of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) crossing 6 billion transactions in July which is the highest ever since 2016. On month-on-month, UPI transactions have risen by over 7% in volume terms and nearly 5% in value terms. Launched in August 2016, UPI is a revolutionary, user-friendly, real-time payment solution that facilitates inter-bank transactions, and enables greater digital payments adoption in the country.

