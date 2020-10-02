'Over 1.35 tn cash transferred to poor, women and farmers under PMGKY'

New Delhi: The government has already made cash transfers of over ₹1.35 trillion to the poor, women and farmers under the humanitarian package announced in March, a person privy to implementing the schemes said.

This includes ₹68,921 crore transferred to 42 crore poor people, ₹30,952 crore to over 20 crore women and two instalments of ₹17,891 crore each to 8.7 crore farmers under the package, said the person.

The government, which announced a ₹1.7 trillion humanitarian package in March, and subsequently followed it up with a ₹20 trillion economic package, is keeping a close tab on their implementation, the person said. The package also included free supply of food grain, pulses and cooking gas refills. Other than cash transfers, financial support has been given to construction workers amounting to ₹4,987 crore under the package. Under the liquidity boosting steps, people have availed of non-refundable advance of about ₹10,615 crore from EPFO accounts.

The person also said that as on 30 September, about 30 crore man days of employment has been provided to migrant workers and more than ₹27,000 crore have been spent under the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan.

The Central government has also transferred Rs. 2.17 trillion to state governments as devolution of their share of taxes in the first five months of this fiscal which is Rs. 37,629 crore lower than that of the previous year. The budget estimate for the whole year is ₹7.8 trillion.

The government is willing to go to any extent to help the people and the economy, said the person. “It is very important for the government to be open about all possibilities and the finance minister is not averse to taking any further measures to ameliorate suffering of our people," said the person.

