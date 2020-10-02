'Over 1.35 tn cash transferred to poor, women and farmers under PMGKY'

The government, which announced a ₹1.7 trillion humanitarian package in March, and subsequently followed it up with a ₹20 trillion economic package, is keeping a close tab on their implementation, the person said. The package also included free supply of food grain, pulses and cooking gas refills. Other than cash transfers, financial support has been given to construction workers amounting to ₹4,987 crore under the package. Under the liquidity boosting steps, people have availed of non-refundable advance of about ₹10,615 crore from EPFO accounts.