At least 132 people died in Gujarat's Morbi when a colonial-era pedestrian bridge collapsed into the river. PM Modi who is currently in Gujarat's Kevadia remembered those who died and said, “I am in Kevadia, but my heart goes out to those who died in the Morbi Bridge collapse tragedy."
PM further added, “I am in Ekta Nagar but my mind is with the victims of Morbi. Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain. On one hand, there is a pain-riddled heart and on the other hand, there is the path to duty."
The prime minister also condoled the deaths in the bridge collapse incident and stated that rescue ops were underway and there would be no laxity in rescue and relief efforts.
“I express my condolences to families of those who lost their lives in the accident. In this hour of grief, Govt is with the bereaved families in every manner. Gujarat Govt is carrying out relief & rescue ops since yesterday. Centre too is extending all help to the State Govt," he said.
“All alertness is being observed even in the hospital where the injured are under treatment. Priority is being given to ensure that people face minimum problems," he further added.
PM Modi is in Gujarat to pay tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. He said that enemies were trying to break India's unity and the country should stand firm against any such attempts.
Modi said for India, its unity has never been a necessity, but has been its uniqueness.
“This unity of our country has been eyesore for our enemies. Not just today, but from thousands of years and even during the period of our slavery, all foreign attackers did whatever they wanted to do to break this unity," he said.
"The poison that was spread in that long period, the country is facing problems due to it today also. We saw the country’s partition and enemies taking benefit of it," Modi said.
Those forces are still prevalent, they want to make people of the country fight in the name of caste, region, language, he said, adding that history is also presented in such a way that people cannot stand with each other.
“We should note that these forces are not just our known enemies from outside, but many a times it (the enemy) enters into us in the form of slave mentality also," the PM said. “We have to answer them as the son of this country, we have to remain one," Modi said.
PM also paid floral tribute to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. He also witnessed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade which included contingents of the Border Security Force (BSF) and five State Police Forces, one each from Northern Zone (Haryana), Western Zone (Madhya Pradesh), Southern Zone (Telangana), Eastern Zone (Odisha) and North Eastern Zone (Tripura). Apart from the contingents, six Police Sports Medal winners of the Commonwealth Games 2022 also participated in the Parade.
PM will interact with Officer Trainees belonging to various Civil Services undergoing the Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration. Since 2014, October 31, the birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is celebrated as National Unity Day to celebrate his efforts and contributions in convincing several princely states to align with the Indian Union.
(With inputs from agencies)
