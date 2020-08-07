Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was " Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode" when an Air India Express jet skidded off the runway after landing in heavy rain at Kozhikode Airport in Kerala.

The prime minister on Friday night tweeted, "My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest." The Prime Minister promised all the assistance from the Centre.

Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Kerala CM @vijayanpinarayi Ji regarding the situation. Authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2020





PM Modi also said he spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the phone about the plane accident at Kozhikode airport.

The Air India Express Dubai- Kozhikode IX-1344 flight, carrying 190 people on board from Dubai under the Vande Bharat Mission, overshot during landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening.

The incident took place at 7:41 pm.

At least 14 people in the flight have been feared dead and 15 others were seriously injured, according to officials in the flight accident.

Abdul Karim, a senior Kerala state police officer, said the dead included one of the pilots. He said at least 15 of the injured were in critical condition, and that rescue operations were over.

Rajiv Jain, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Ministry, said no fire was reported on the Boeing 737 aircraft after it landed and broke into two pieces.

Aviation regulator DGCA said the plane skidded off the end of the runway and "fell down in the valley and broke down in two pieces".

It was a repatriation flight carrying Indian citizens back to the country, officials said. Regular commercial flights have been halted in India because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Air India Express is a subsidiary of Air India.

The worst air disaster in India was on Nov. 12, 1996, when a Saudi Arabian Airlines flight collided midair with a Kazakhastan Airlines Flight near Charki Dadri in Haryana state, killing all 349 on board the two planes.

