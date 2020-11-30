'Pained by the untimely demise of Kiran Maheshwari Ji': PM Modi

Kiran Maheshwari , BJP leader and MLA from Rajasthan's Rajsamand died on late Sunday night at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences on her death. Quoting PM Modi, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted: “Pained by the untimely demise of Kiran Maheshwari Ji. Be it as MP, MLA or Cabinet Minister in the Rajasthan Government, she made numerous efforts to work towards the progress of the state and empower the poor as well as marginalised. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called it a 'personal loss.' He tweeted: “The passing way of Rajsamand MLA Kiran Maheshwari is extremely saddening. She devoted her entire life to serving the society. Her death is a personal loss to me. May her soul rest in peace. My condolences are with her family."

"Saddened to know of the untimely demise of BJP leader & Rajsamand MLA Kiran Maheshwari ji. My heartfelt condolences to her family members & supporters in this most difficult time. May God give them strength to bear this loss. May her soul rest in peace. #Rajasthan," Ashok Gehlot tweeted.

Kiran Maheshwari had earlier tested positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Her mortal remains will be brought to Udaipur for the final rites ceremony today. Maheswari had served as the Minister of Higher Education in the Rajasthan government. She also held the post of national general Secretary, national vice president, and chief of women's wing of the BJP.

