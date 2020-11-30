'Pained by the untimely demise of Kiran Maheshwari Ji': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences on her death. Quoting PM Modi, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted: “Pained by the untimely demise of Kiran Maheshwari Ji. Be it as MP, MLA or Cabinet Minister in the Rajasthan Government, she made numerous efforts to work towards the progress of the state and empower the poor as well as marginalised. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti."