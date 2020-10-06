'People can't learn meaningfully through WhatsApp'

NEW DELHI: Government skilling programmes for blue-collar professionals follow a staggered model of payments — training companies are partly reimbursed on successful placements. Covid-19 has disrupted this model because the demand side has collapsed and jobs have evaporated. Subroto Bagchi, chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority, explains to Mint why the skilling industry needs a rescue package. Excerpts.

Would you say government skilling programmes are in crisis today considering that many of the training partner organisations could shut shop because of overdues?

I believe the complexities in the skill ecosystem are huge. First and foremost, the short-term skill development programmes like the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) are run by private training agencies. Most of them are small with very shoestring existence. Yes, their cash flow would be seriously hurt. The training programmes running when lockdown took place were abandoned and trainees went away. That money would be stuck. The training completed prior and the placements that got impacted – that money will be stuck too and their last tranche is placement-linked.

On top of that, even as we are seven months into the pandemic with no training programmes on the ground, the overheads remain. In many cases, the trainers have either left or have been laid off. Now assuming that things would have to get to the so-called new normal, mobilisation will be a huge issue. There would be segregation and safe stay for residential programmes that usually, in most places, have crammed accommodation. Amidst all this, there is a lot of talk about contact-less teaching but many of us over rate digital learning because most trades do require hands-on training.

The big issue staring at us in the face nationally is the evaporation of jobs for the ITI and Polytechnic trained youth who have graduated this year. Unlike engineering graduates, most of whom come from better earning families and hence will have economic ability to survive the situation, these young people come from the bottom of the pyramid. In India, we do have an apprenticeship policy, well intended but varied in its execution and effectiveness. The central government should consider taking the entire graduating class of 2020 and sending them out for apprenticeship funded by the government as a special drive for a year.

How should skilling programmes be redesigned? Professionals moved to states where there was demand for jobs. This pattern of migration isn't sustainable now...

We need a rescue package for the skill institutions. These could be clearing their dues on trust basis, giving them zero-interest loans for a year, suspending placement-linkage for a year and compensating them for reduced batch-sizes so that social distancing in living quarters and in training spaces can be maintained. There should be government funding for tablets so that digital content can be pushed; I don’t think people can learn meaningfully through WhatsApp. We need to substantially rethink the local employment idea as well as entrepreneurship development – however these are complex issues, any solution here has to be long-acting and fund based but very different from just saying Mudra loans will spell the magic. Most skill trainees at the bottom of the pyramid are not bankable and there is no risk capital available there.

What are some of the training programmes you see as relevant in our post-covid future?

I think skill courses in healthcare, education, supply chain, food sector and finally, high-quality, relevant entrepreneurship development as well as digital capacity building are critical. We also need to put in modules on personal disaster management because crisis may not be a one-time phenomenon./

