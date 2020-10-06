'People can't learn meaningfully through WhatsApp'

We need a rescue package for the skill institutions. These could be clearing their dues on trust basis, giving them zero-interest loans for a year, suspending placement-linkage for a year and compensating them for reduced batch-sizes so that social distancing in living quarters and in training spaces can be maintained. There should be government funding for tablets so that digital content can be pushed; I don’t think people can learn meaningfully through WhatsApp. We need to substantially rethink the local employment idea as well as entrepreneurship development – however these are complex issues, any solution here has to be long-acting and fund based but very different from just saying Mudra loans will spell the magic. Most skill trainees at the bottom of the pyramid are not bankable and there is no risk capital available there.