After the announcement of Vande Bharat train in Kerala, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Tuesday said people are thankful to PM Modi for announcing the semi high speed train in the state.

"The people of Kerala are thankful to PM Narendra Modi as well as the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for announcing this high-speed train for Kerala which will definitely improve the pace of development in Kerala. On 25 April, the PM is visiting Kerala and the flag-off will happen that day - that is the information we have..," he was quoted by news agency ANI.

Giving further details on the train, Muraleedharan added that the train will cover the distance of 600 km originating from Kasaragod and will run till the capital city of Trivandrum. The train will cover the distance in just 8 hours.

"The train will originate from Kasaragod which is the northernmost tipoff of Kerala to the capital city of Trivandrum at the southernmost tip. So the Vande Bharat will cover a distance of 600 km in 8 hours which means that people of Kerala will be able to travel across the state in 8 hours," he added.

"The demand for a high-speed train for Kerala has now been fulfilled. Prime Minister takes special care of Kerala. Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, the Centre is taking all efforts for the development of Kerala," Muraleedharan had earlier said on April 14.

At that time taking a dig at the Pinarayi Vijayan government Muraleedharan said "When there is a high-speed train, why should people give up their lands in the name of the SilverLine project? It has become irrelevant," he said.

The rakes of the Vande Bharat train, which will be run by the Southern Railways, reached Palakkad on April 14 morning. The Indian Railway successfully completed the trial run of Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur on April 17. The trial run started from Thiruvananthapuram railway station at 5:10 am and reached Kannur at 12:30 pm.

As per reports, PM Modi is likely to flag off the Vande Bharat train service during his visit to Kerala later this month. Top BJP officials of the state described it as a "Vishu kaineettam" to the people of the state from the Centre and the Prime Minister. According to tradition, elders of the family give gifts, especially money, to members of the house as "kaineettam" on the day of the harvest festival "Vishu", which falls on Saturday, April 15, this year.

Earlier on Sunday, the Congress-led UDF opposition in Kerala urged the Union Railway Ministry to extend the route of the proposed Vande Bharat Express in the state upto Mangalore station in Karnataka so that people of Kerala's northernmost district of Kasaragod can also benefit from it.

In a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the State Assembly V D Satheesan has sought route extension to ensure "overall high-speed railway connectivity in the state".

Satheesan said that as per media reports, the existing route of the proposed Vande Bharat Express was from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur, leaving out the northernmost district of Kasaragod.

"Please note that Kasargod forms part of the existing railway system in the state and could have been seamlessly incorporated into the existing route of the Vande Bharat Express without much pain. Leaving out the northern district of Kasaragod is considered a grave injustice to the people of Kasaragod," the LoP said.

(With inputs from ANI)