As per reports, PM Modi is likely to flag off the Vande Bharat train service during his visit to Kerala later this month. Top BJP officials of the state described it as a "Vishu kaineettam" to the people of the state from the Centre and the Prime Minister. According to tradition, elders of the family give gifts, especially money, to members of the house as "kaineettam" on the day of the harvest festival "Vishu", which falls on Saturday, April 15, this year.