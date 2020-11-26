'Perceptional difference' regarding LAC with China: Rajnath on border stand-off

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that India is not a soft target anymore and and this has been made possible due to the policy changes done by our government at the Centre.

Speaking at the third day of the ongoing Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, the defence minister answered some burning questions, especially on India's security and its border tensions with China.

On 'perceptional difference' with China, Singh said, "There is 'perceptional difference' regarding LAC with China, problem arises when agreed protocols are violated."

"I want to assure everyone that under PM Narendra Modi's administration, there will be no compromise on India's border, self-respect and sovereignty," Rajnath added.

Moreover, on the China and LAC stand-off, Rajnath said,"Talks have continued, and we will continue to have dialogue to resolve border stand-off with China. But I believe countries should not be expansionist."

On the anniversary of 26/11 attacks that happened in 2008, the defence minister also added, "Today's day is very important as far as national security is concerned. 26/11 gave a new direction to our security policy, the incident challenged our sovereignty."

Singh informed that the BJP government at the Centre has designed the nation's security policy in such a manner that another 26/11 is nearly impossible.

He also said that India's response action against terror is 360 degrees. "We not only control the infiltration, but can also give befitting reply to terrorists across the border, says Rajnath Singh remembering the 2016 surgical strikes. This is a sea change from the policy India followed during previous governments," he added.

