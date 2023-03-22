'Please resign', Zuckerberg's email asks employee to resign over leaked info

'Please resign', Zuckerberg's email asks employee to resign over leaked info1 min read . 05:24 PM IST
Earlier this month, Zuckerberg stated in an email to employees that Meta would be cutting 10,000 jobs in the coming months.
Internal Tech Emails has published an email from 2010 that recently surfaced on social media, in which Mark Zuckerberg appears furious and requests that a Facebook employee "please resign".
The employee in question was accused of leaking inaccurate information about the company's future plans, specifically a TechCrunch article claiming that Facebook was secretly developing a phone. Zuckerberg deemed the leak an "act of betrayal" and expressed his anger in the email.
"Lots of you saw the TechCrunch story over the weekend claiming that we're building a mobile phone. We're not building a phone and I spoke at length at the Q&A... about what we're actually doing - building ways to make all phones and apps more social," Zuckerberg said in a September 2010 email.
Zuckerberg further noted, "If you believe that it's ever appropriate to leak internal information, you should leave. If you don't resign, we will almost certainly find out who you are anyway."
"This was an act of betrayal," read one of the lines. "So I'm asking whoever leaked this to resign immediately," the CEO stressed.
Earlier this month, Zuckerberg stated in an email to employees that Meta would be cutting 10,000 jobs in the coming months.
Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has been preparing for additional layoffs as it focuses on prioritizing projects and investments.
Additionally, Apple's data privacy changes limited the ability to personalize ads, further adding to Meta's difficulties.
