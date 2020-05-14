London: Vijay Mallya has once again offered to repay his loan amount dues to the government. Tweeting about the same he asked the government to accept his offer to repay 100 per cent of his loan dues and close case against him. The liquor baron also claimed that his repeated offers to repay his dues have been ignored.

He congratulated the Indian government over the ₹20 lakh crore Covid-19 relief package. "Congratulations to the Government for a Covid 19 relief package. They can print as much currency as they want BUT should a small contributor like me who offers 100% payback of State-owned Bank loans be constantly ignored? Please take my money unconditionally and close," he tweeted.

Vijay Mallya faces fraud and money laundering charges resulting from the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines. The businessman fled India and moved to London in March 2016. Earlier this month, Mallya had sought permission to appeal against a ruling ordering his extradition to India in Britain's highest court the UK Supreme Court.

The application comes two weeks after the High Court in London dismissed Mallya's appeal against a lower court ruling that he be sent to India to face charges of defrauding a consortium of Indian banks of more than ₹9,000 crores relating to the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines in 2012.

In the past, Mallya had tweeted that he had offered to pay 100 per cent of the amount borrowed by Kingfisher Airlines to the banks but neither banks were willing to take the money nor the Enforcement Directorate was willing to release his attached assets at the behest of the banks.

