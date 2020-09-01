Home >News >India >‘Pranab Mukherjee will be remembered by generations’: PM Modi pays tributes
PM Modi pays tributes to Pranab Mukherjee (PM Modi Twitter)
PM Modi pays tributes to Pranab Mukherjee (PM Modi Twitter)

‘Pranab Mukherjee will be remembered by generations’: PM Modi pays tributes

1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2020, 03:53 PM IST PTI

Mukherjee (84) was cremated with full state honours at the Lodhi Road electric crematorium in the afternoon

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that former president Pranab Mukherjee would be remembered by generations for his efforts towards India's progress as he paid his last respects to him. 

"Paid tributes to respected Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He would be remembered by generations for his efforts towards India's progress," Modi tweeted. 

Mukherjee (84) was cremated with full state honours at the Lodhi Road electric crematorium in the afternoon.

Mukherjee died on Monday evening at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi cantonment following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

