'Proud of you, Delhiites,' says CM as active Covid-19 cases go below 10,000-mark

According to the latest coronavirus numbers from Delhi, its total number of active cases went below the 10,000-mark, which spurred its relieved Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to say, "I am proud of you, Delhiites".

The CM rattled off a few statistics that should provide succour to his administration. Kejriwal said Delhi is now at 14th position among all Indian states in terms of active cases and that number of deaths in the last 24 hours have come down to 12.

"I am proud of you, Delhiites. Your “Delhi model" being discussed everywhere. But we shud (sic) not get complacent and take all precautions," tweeted Kejriwal.

The Kejriwal government has claimed that a multi-pronged strategy of aggressive testing, home isolation policy, and public engagement were the attributing factors in improvement of COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

Delhi recorded 674 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.39 lakh while the death toll from the disease climbed to 4,033, authorities said.

The three-figure count for new cases was recorded on a day when the total number of tests conducted stood at 9,295, according to the bulletin released by the Delhi health department.

Twelve fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, as per Tuesday's bulletin, which is the lowest number of COVID-19 fatalities reported in a day in the national capital since the death figures were revised by authorities in June.

On Monday, the daily cases count had dipped to 805 and 17 deaths were recorded.

The active case tally on Tuesday was 9,897, down from 10,207 the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike till date of 3,947 cases.

The total death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,021 on Monday.

Tuesday's bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 4,033 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,39,156.

LNJP Hospital, the Delhi government's biggest COVID-19 treatment facility, did not report any death due to the disease on two days in a week, signalling improvement in the pandemic situation.

The 2,000-bed hospital's medical director Suresh Kumar said on Tuesday the number of people on ventilator at the facility has come down by nearly 25 per cent, compared to the figure a month ago.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on July 28 that LNJP Hospital had not reported any death on July 27, a feat, doctors said, recorded for the first time in the last couple of months.

Kumar attributed multiple days of "zero death" from COVID-19 to "extensive ICU care, plasma bank facility, top heathcare facilities and dedication of doctors and other heathcare workers".

