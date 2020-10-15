‘Public expenditure is not vaccine for the economy’

The finance minister put it in a simple and effective way: Today’s solutions should not be tomorrow’s problems. We do have experience in the past that a large stimulus is given in response to an exogenous shock and it is widely welcomed, but it can sow the seeds of subsequent problems. The expenditure stimulus that has been put out now has two elements: one is self-financing. If you look at the festival advance, it advances the expenditure from the future to the present. So, it changes the timing of the expenditure and gets recovered against future salary. That is exactly what we want. We want (people to have) something to spend now, we don’t necessarily want to keep the expenditure high into the future. In the case of leave travel concession, we are trying to advance the expenditure because if it was not given then people would wait until they can travel. In this pandemic situation, we are quite doubtful that many government servants would want to undertake travel for pleasure just for the sake of LTC. What we are saying is we are not insisting that you travel, instead we are insisting that you use this as a voucher, which will essentially give you a discount of 33% on anything that you buy, provided it is taxable by 12% or more and provided you pay it digitally. You need all these conditions to make sure the expenditure actually happens and, secondly, to leverage private savings of government servants to stimulate the economy. Both LTC and festival advance do not involve long-term excess fiscal commitment. We are assuming one-fourth of government servants will opt for it. The second component is capital expenditure, which is an extra fiscal commitment. But a lot of studies, including the one by N.R. Bhanumurthy, and the RBI’s monetary policy report of April 2019, have given estimates of the multiplier of domestic capital expenditure. The figures range from 2.5-4%. So the domestic capital expenditure has a high multiplier effect. We are hopeful that while expenditure will go up, GDP will go up more than proportionately. Therefore, it’s a sustainable increase in public expenditure. So we are keeping an eye on debt sustainability.