‘Public health spending should go up to 2.5% of GDP by 2024’

India’s spending on public health should be significantly increased over the next few years to bridge the gap in health facilities, especially for the most vulnerable states, N.K. Singh, chairman of the Fifteenth Finance Commission (FFC), said on Wednesday.

FFC, which submitted its report to the President earlier this month on how tax revenue should be shared with states for the FY22-26 period, also highlighted the need to reprioritize public spending to fix the decrepit health infrastructure, which has been severely affected amid the coronavirus crisis. The FFC report also recommended on how to incentivize states for several reforms initiatives.

Singh told participants at the Asia Health 2020 event organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) that the central and state governments should raise public spending from 0.95% of gross domestic product (GDP) to 2.5% of GDP by 2024 .

He said the Centre should ensure better health facilities at the primary level, while private investments could play a role at other levels. “The government is duty-bound to address the issue of health deficiency at the level of municipal corporations, village panchayats and primary health centres. Private sector participation can be at other levels of specialty where they are better equipped given their innovative skills," he said.

Singh’s emphasis on health infrastructure comes at a time when hospitals are under pressure and states are experimenting with local lockdown restrictions to fight the pandemic. Normalization of economic activities and availability of vaccines are considered key to sustain the economic recovery.

Singh also suggested regulatory changes, such as broadening the scope of the MBBS course, and insisted that the government must have a working relationship with the private sector to improve healthcare.





